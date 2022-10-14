24 ‘Circle boys’ remanded for attacking a police station, stealing AK-47 rifles

The suspects are to reappear in court on October 26, 2022

Some 24 youth have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly attacking and vandalising the Neoplan Police Station in Accra.

According to a report by Graphic.com.gh sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects who are said to be engaged in various trading at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle are also alleged to have stolen two AK-47 rifles from the police station.



The accused persons have been named as Nasarah Isaac, Forever Adomose, Kweku Kyei, Lamber Akurabilla, Maxwell Ayugi, Faisal Gadafi, Kofi Deri, Abanyoro Nana Yaw, Kofi Samsam, Tawiah Maxwell and Samuel Mbah.



The others are Kwaku Boateng, Henry Collins, Thomas Adorgle, Mustapha Kofi, Gabriel Danso, Prince Anim, Awene Adoko, Awene Oluashegu and Fuseini Adams.



The rest are Conrad Kunle, Mubarak Haruna, Mohammed Ayamga and Daniel Ofori.

They have been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and causing unlawful damage.



All the accused persons are said to have pleaded not guilty when put before the court presided by Afia Owusu Appiah.



Presenting facts of the case to the court, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, said one Isobah on October 9, 2022, stole a mobile phone belonging to a young man and jumped into the Odaw River when the victim chased after him.



"The young man also jumped into the river to retrieve his mobile phone from the said Isobah. In the ensuing struggle over the mobile phone, Isobah got drowned," the prosecutor said.

He added that a friend of Isobah also jumped into the river and also drowned in the process.



"On the same day, the accused persons who have their respective occupations at Kwame Nkrumah Circle organised themselves, marched to the Neoplan Police Station, attacked and vandalised the Charge Office and Station Officer's office," Chief Inspector Ahiaboh said.



The prosecutor told the court that the accused persons after vandalising the police station went on to steal two AK-47 rifles kept at the Charge Office.



The police based on intelligence gathering retrieved the stolen rifle on October 10, 2022.

However, according to the prosecution, they were yet to establish the motive behind the attack on the police station by the suspects.



The prosecutor indicated that the police are still investigating the matter.



The case has been adjourned to October 26, 2022, with the suspects remanded into custody.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







GA/BOG