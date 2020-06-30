General News

24 year old Ghanaian student in Turkey drowns

A 24 year old Ghanaian student in Turkey, Hussein Swallah, who was studying International Relations at the University of Onyedi Eylul, passed away yesterday 28th June, after drowning at a private beach in Erdek Kastri, Turkey.

According to news report in Turkey, Hussein Swallah and four of his friends went to the private beach in Erdek Kastri, to cool off.



Hussein Swallah was said to have went far from shore and suddenly started to flutter in the water.



Calls were made to the emergency service by bystanders. Hussein Swallah was resuscitated by an emergency team at the beach but later passed away at the Bandirma State hospital.

The body was sent to Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the cause of death while the Erdek Public Prosecutor’s Office have launched an investigation into the drowning incident



The Ghanaian embassy in Turkey has also been briefed about the passing of Hussein Swallah.



Hussein Swallah graduated the Ghana-Lebanon Islamic School in 2014.

