24-year-old miner sentenced to prison for theft rescued

24-year-old ex-convict, Prosper Wood has been given a second opportunity to prove his worth in society as Crime Check Foundation, CCF has facilitated his release from prison. This was after he was convicted by the Tarkwa Circuit Court to eighteen months imprisonment for stealing.

Wood who was an illegal miner, told crimecheckghana, that he was arrested after he stole an undisclosed amount of money and mobile phones which belonged to his colleague miners at a mining site and was arraigned before court. He said he pleaded guilty after the Court charged him for stealing and was fined one thousand eight hundred Ghana Cedis or in default serve an eighteen months jail term.



Revealing what induces him to steal, the ex-convict said he provoked curses from his sister after he stole her mobile phone and sold it.



“My colleagues caught me and handed me to the police after I stole their phones and their monies when we were mining. I started engaging in the criminal act by stealing my sister’s mobile phone. She rained curses on me and refused to reverse them. I also did not bother about it but I believe that the curses are effective because I am in prison for stealing.” He said.



Wood though decried the deplorable conditions in Prisons, he said he is unable to resist engaging in the crime because of hardship earning him two consecutive convictions for stealing.



CCF’s intervention

Crime Check Foundation, CCF with support from a philanthropist, Ali Ibrahim went to his aid to pay his court fine of One Thousand Eight Hundred Ghana cedis to facilitate his release under the Foundation’s Petty Offenders Project.



Wood was grateful to CCF and Ali Ibrahim for the support. “May God cause your businesses to grow from leaps to bounds. May you enjoy long life because of your thoughtfulness.” He prayed.



Crime Check Foundation has paid the fines of over six hundred petty offenders and facilitated their release.



