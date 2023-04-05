24-year-old school droupout manufactures a car in Bolga

Correspondence from Upper East

With the introduction of STEM in the Ghana Education Service curriculum, it is expected that it would churn out students who would come out as inventors, suitable for the labour market.



This expectation is, unfortunately, becoming a mirage, as there isn't much evidence of it, although millions of graduates keep passing through as the years stream by.



However, there is the rare development of 24-year-old Atanga Aduko Sunday, from Bolga- Sirigu, a suburb of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, who has invented a car, powered by a potent engine.



Mr Atanga Aduko Sunday lost his mother while still at the breastfeeding stage of life. Growing up, he enrolled in school at some point but had to drop out when he was in class three, at age 10.



His dropping out of school was necessitated by the fact that he did not have a mother at home, which made feeding very difficult for him. His father, a peasant farmer, could not produce enough food to sustain the family for a year.

He recalled that during the period of his short stay in school, he had this keen interest anytime they were teaching topics that concerned motors and car parts.



"When I was in school, anytime they were teaching and they mentioned car parts, I would always be very excited and want to know more about them," he said.



He noted that growing up, he started using milk tins and clay to mould bikes, cars, and motorbikes. He added that he then used old slippers for their tires.



As time went on, he started using torch bulbs and energizer batteries to produce lights in people's rooms.



He added that he could also repair radios and affect the settings correctly so people could tune in to their desired stations easily.

" If there was a break in the wires and there was no power, I could trace to the broken place and join them. Also, you see that the radio, sometimes tuned and does not come on. The radio pole has a copper wire, so l check the wire, and it can catch". He revealed.



He said that upon noticing this unique talent, many encouraged him to enroll as an apprentice and learn electricals. In response to their suggestions, he enrolled in 2013 and completed the program in 2022.



Mr. Aduko believes that engineering is a gift that God has given him. He is therefore appealing for support to be able to finish the invention that he started.



"I am not able to sleep at night. I am always thinking about how I will finish making the car. When I am sleeping at night, I can just get up and be sitting, thinking about my car; about how l will finish it. I want to finish it," he cried.



"This is something God has given me. I want help to be able to make the cars. I am even producing another one that is bigger than this one," he appealed.

It is also his wish to enrol in a course where he can learn more about the parts of a car.



He is therefore appealing for the opportunity or support in that direction.



"I will be very happy if l get the chance to go to engineering school to learn more about how they make car parts. It is something l want to know," he indicated.



