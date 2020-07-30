Regional News

246 markets undergo disinfection again in Eastern Region

Disinfection exercise being carried out

A total of 246 markets in the Eastern Region have been disinfected in the second phase of the nationwide disinfection exercise, as part of measures by the government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Zoomlion Ghana, Tebel Ghana Limited, members of the security services and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), moderated the exercise, which started from the Juaben Serwaa market in Koforidua, the regional capital.



The exercise was introduced by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with private waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited, to disinfect public markets quarterly, as part of measures to eradicate bacteria and viruses across the country.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Tebel Ghana Limited, Edem Makumator, said they encountered some problems with the traders because they were not ready to close their shops for the disinfection exercise.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appau Gyasi, debunked the allegation by the traders that they gave them a very short notice.

