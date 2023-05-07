0
Menu
News

24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Who won what?

Black Sherif After Picking His AOTY Award.jpeg Black Sherif speaks after receiving an award

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), ended on May 6 with Black Sherif taking home the most coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Sherif beat off competition for the AOTY award from the likes of Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Camidoh.

He also won a number of other award categories as did over 20 other artistes.

This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)

Songwriter of the Year – Perez music (Hewale lala)

Unsung Act of the Year – DSL

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niella

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Perez Music

Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Asake

Lifetime Achievement Award – Kofi Sammy

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Kweku The Traveller)

Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Best International Collaboration of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Lasmid (Friday Night)

Best Afropop Song of the Year – Therapy (Stonebwoy)

Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia (Epixode)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year – King Promise

Best Rap Performance – Obiaa Boa (Amerado)

Best Highlife Song of the Year – Downflat (Kevinbwoy)

Best Afrobeat Song of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)

Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif (Countryside)

Record/Audio Engineer of the Year – Far Away (Gyakie)/(Altra Nova)

Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid

Album/EP of the Year – 5 Star (King Promise)

Most Popular Song of the Year – Black Sherif

Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: