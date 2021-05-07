25-year-old Ghanaian woman gunned down in the U.S

Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah

A 25-year-old Ghanaian woman residing in Miami-USA has been shot dead.

Police say the incident involving one Rachel Maame Adwoa Amuah occurred on the seventh-floor of a high-rise building Thursday [May 6 2021] morning at around 1:20 a.m. on the 698 NE First Ave.



According to reports by Miami Local 10 News, the police after receiving a distress call in the area found the victim Maame Adwoa Amuah severely wounded around her neck from an apparent gunshot.



She was however taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but died shortly after.



“Right now, we have one person that has been detained and one possible witness that we’re questioning at this time,” Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat told reporters.

“Detectives are waiting for a warrant to be able to make their way inside the apartment to gather additional evidence,” Fallat added.



Miami investigators say they are looking for surveillance video within the area to ascertain the cause of the crime and are working to find out more details about the victim.



The Police add that the motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this point.



“We don’t know if she was living here, but right now we do know that detectives are looking at the motive very closely,” Fallat added.