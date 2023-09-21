25-year-old man found dead at Bibiani

File photo

An unidentified 25-year-old man has been discovered dead at Bibiani Presby School.

It remains unclear what led to the death of the young man, but some people claim they saw him a day before he was found dead.



He is said to have travelled from Accra to Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua district, but he slept off, and the bus dropped him at Bibiani.



According to a local resident, the young man confronted him and requested assistance.



He claimed the young man told him he was hungry and needed assistance returning to his original location.



He had to buy food for the young man and inquired about his origins, according to him.

He explained that the young man was on his way to Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua district but had missed his bus stop due to his illness.



According to the eyewitness, he promised to return the next day and give him money so he could go home.



However, when he arrived the next day, he was informed that the young man had been discovered dead.



The police have been notified and the body has been recovered and deposited at the morgue.