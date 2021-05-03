26 new coronavirus cases recorded in Sekondi-Takoradi

The new 26 new active cases take Sekondi-Takoradi’s case count to forty (40)

Sekondi-Takoradi has recorded twenty-six new (26) positive cases of COVID-19.

The latest figure was contained in the Ghana Health Service report which was released on May 2, 2021.



As of Saturday, May 1st, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis had only fourteen (14) confirmed COVID-19 cases.



The report by the Western Region’s Health Service also shows fifty-four (54) suspected cases were reported.



Mining town, Tarkwa-Nsuaem follows Sekondi -Takoradi with 6 confirmed cases while Wassa Amenfi had only one case.

In all Western Region has forty-seven (47) active cases with forty deaths.



The report further depicts that the forty-seven cases were recorded from three districts.



This means eleven (11) districts in the region have no active cases of COVID-19.