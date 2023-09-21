26-year-old electrician found dead, body parts removed

File photo

26-year-old electrician has reportedly been murdered by unknown assailants at Kasoa Market in the Central Region’s Awutu Senta East.

He has been identified as James Awokye.



The alleged killers were reportedly involved in physical assault before their murder.



The electrician was allegedly killed, and his attackers allegedly removed vital parts from his body.



According to sources, the victim was seriously beaten to a pulp, stripped naked, and dumped at the market around 2 a.m. after he had been killed.

Oheneba Ademah, reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, said from. reports he gathered, the young man was first attacked at Kasoa Asempa down behind Omega School and was subsequently abandoned at the Kasoa New Market.



The incident he revealed has left traders and residents in fear.



They have therefore appealed to the police to intervene and bring the offenders to book.