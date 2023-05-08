1
Menu
News

26-year-old man arrested for arson

Handcuff Min Man 26, has been arrested for arson

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 26-year-old man, has been apprehended by the Ridge Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on suspicion of arson.

The suspect, whose name is given as David Adjei Kuffour, according to a DailyGuide report on May 08, 2023, is accused of setting fire to his mother's two rooms, which destroyed virtually everything in them.

According to the report, the two rooms were located in a bungalow belonging to the Regional Coordinating Council and allocated to Faustina Gyamira.

The incident, which took place on April 29, 2023, at around 1400 hrs in Danyame, Kumasi, was reported to the police by Faustina Gyamira the following day.

The police visited the scene and found that all belongings in the two rooms had been burnt to ashes.

“On inspecting, all the belongings in the aforementioned two rooms were burnt to ashes,” the police report stated.

David Adjei Kuffour was identified as the suspect, arrested, and sent to the police station to assist in investigations.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





NW

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Related Articles: