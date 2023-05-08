26-year-old man arrested for arson

Man 26, has been arrested for arson

A 26-year-old man, has been apprehended by the Ridge Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on suspicion of arson.

The suspect, whose name is given as David Adjei Kuffour, according to a DailyGuide report on May 08, 2023, is accused of setting fire to his mother's two rooms, which destroyed virtually everything in them.



According to the report, the two rooms were located in a bungalow belonging to the Regional Coordinating Council and allocated to Faustina Gyamira.



The incident, which took place on April 29, 2023, at around 1400 hrs in Danyame, Kumasi, was reported to the police by Faustina Gyamira the following day.



The police visited the scene and found that all belongings in the two rooms had been burnt to ashes.



“On inspecting, all the belongings in the aforementioned two rooms were burnt to ashes,” the police report stated.

David Adjei Kuffour was identified as the suspect, arrested, and sent to the police station to assist in investigations.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW