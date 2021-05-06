263 persons killed in road crashes in April 2021

This figure represents a slight increase in the number of deaths each month since the year began

A total of 263 people died from road accidents in the month of April 2021 alone, the latest statistics by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has revealed.

This brings the number of deaths on Ghana’s roads from January to April to 1034.

The Director of Operations at the MTTD, Dr Samuel Sasu Mensah noted that the rate of accidents keeps surging.



“When we viewed the statistics, the statistics were not good at all. Because what we see now is that we have done so many enforcement, education, and awareness exercises. From January to April, the total number of crashes that have been recorded is 5476.”