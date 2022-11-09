26th GJA Awards will be one of the best- GJA prez

Albert Dwumfour, GJA President

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has assured all journalists and the public that this year’s GJA Awards will be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards.

He said this at a press conference prior to the event.



The 26th GJA Awards will be held on this Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.



The theme for this year’s Awards is: “Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role Of The Media”.



Speaking at the Press Conference, the GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said he had confidence in the awards Committee over their work done in selecting the awardees.



“This year’s Awards is going to be one of the best in the history of the GJA Awards. My confidence and the Confidence of the other Executives for a mega Awards this year is premised on few strategic initiatives taken ahead of the Awards.

"One of them was the setting up of the Awards Review Committee chaired by Dr. Sarah Akrofi Quarcoo who together with her team cursory reviewed the nature of the Awards, some of the reviews which included slashing the Awards categories from over 50 to 37,” he said.



He continued that,”This according to the Review Committee was to reduce the long hours spent during the Awards Night which sometimes creates boredom on the night. With the reduction of the categories, we are all assured of a very smooth, orderly and boredom free Awards.”



Mr Dwumfour commended the Awards Committee, headed by Mrs Yaa Oforiwaa Asare-Peasah.



“I must say that the Awards Committee has done a yeoman’s job, working around the clock sometimes deep into the night just so we can have deserving winners whose selection and approval was based on purely merits and nothing else,” he said.



He said the theme of the Awards,”Walking The Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of the Media”couldn’t have been more suitable considering the current economic conditions in the country.

“The theme of the awards tells you how as journalists or as an association we are very committed to the growth of this country,” he said.



Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour also said this year the GJA will acknowledge institutions and individuals whose contributions to the association have been sterling.



“We deem it fit to honour them because again we can not quantify their support extended to us over the years. On that note, let me wish all Award winners good luck and to those who could not make it I say better luck next time,” He added.