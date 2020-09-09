General News

27 irregular Burkinabe migrants busted after entering Ghana

A photo of the arrested Burkinabes

Vigilant Immigration Officials on duty at Beat six and two unapproved route bordering neighbouring Burkina Faso on Tuesday evening busted twenty-seven Burkina Faso nationals for attempting to enter Ghana.

The irregular Burkina Faso migrants comprised 24 males and 03 females. Their ages ranged between 01 and 38.



They were busted onboard Apsonic motorbikes with registration numbers BF 8521 2H 32, 32 GV 8726 BF and 11 MR 3277 BF.

The migrants were en route to Kumasi and its environs for farming activities.



The Port health personnel screened the migrants before they were handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 1800HRS.

