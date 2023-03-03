2
Menu
News

27 suspects arrested in Wa 'serial killings'

Arrested 1 Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery disclosed the arrest

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Some 27 suspects in connection with the murder of five security guards in September 2022 in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region have been arrested.

This was revealed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, when he appeared before Parliament to answer some urgent questions filed by some members of the House on March 2, 2023.

Eight suspects have been discharged per the Attorney General's advice.

The sector minister added that no arrests had been made regarding the three missing security guards, and the police were still working to arrest the perpetrators.

He assured that the ministry has been sensitising the youth in the area to be vigilant and be on the lookout for the activities of serial killers.

He also revealed that National Counter Terrorism Unit and the National Small Weapon and Armour Team (SWAT) had been deployed to augment the strength of local police within the Atebubu and Yeji of the Bono East region to combat armed robbery.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat