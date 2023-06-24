0
27-year-old electrician found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

File photo

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 27-year-old electrician has allegedly been murdered in Adrobaa-Duayaw Nkwanta, a suburb in the Eastern Region’s Duayaw Nkwanta.

The young man, named Kofi Douglas, also known as ‘The Don’ in Chiraa, was allegedly killed by unknown individuals at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, this website has gathered.

The assailants fled with his motorcycle and cell phone.

Some residents discovered the body on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The deceased’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were notified, and the body was later deposited at St. John’s Hospital in Duayaw Nkwanta.

