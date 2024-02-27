27-year-old pregnant woman commits suicide after boyfriend's family opposed their marriage

Maa Adwoa allegedly took in a substance suspected to be poison on Monday

A 27-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide after her boyfriend’s family opposed their son’s marriage proposal.

Rainbow Radio has gathered that the young woman, who has been identified as Maa Adwoa, was pregnant.



Details emerging indicate that Maa Adwoa dated her partner for a while and got pregnant.



The young man, who is a Muslim, then proposed marriage, but his family opposed the marriage, claiming that Maa Adwoa was not a Muslim.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, DJ Bigger said the young man also washed his hands off the pregnancy after his father opposed his proposed marriage to Maa Adwoa.



It has also emerged that Maa Adwoa was once a Muslim but had stopped praying.

She allegedly took in a substance suspected to be poison on Monday.



She was discovered dead in her room by her family.



The police were informed, and investigations are currently underway.



However, Maa Adwoa has been buried by Islamic rites.



