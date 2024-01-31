28 NPP MPs kicked out from parliament: A true reflection of delegates choice but disturbing – Stephen Ntim

National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim

The significant blow delivered to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by delegates following the kicking out of most of its Parliamentarians over the weekend is very disturbing and unexpected, Stephen Ntim has observed.

According to the National Chairman of the governing party, although they least expected the surprises that marked Saturday’s parliamentary primaries, delegates made their decision count.



His comments follow the primaries on Saturday, January 27, where the majority of the incumbent MPs lost their bid to return to parliament. In all, a total of 28 incumbent MPs were booted out.



Notable names are MP for Dome-Kwabenya – Sarah Adwoa Safo, Gifty Twum-Ampofo of Abuakwa North, Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Gifty Mensah, Sheila Bartels of Ablekuma North and Isaac Kwame Asiamah of Atwima Mponua and just to a mention a few.



Speaking to Okatakyei Afrifa-Mensah on the Angel Morning Show Mr. Ntim expressed his shock over the development.

“We did not expect that majority of the experienced sitting MPs could lose like that but what can we say? it is the wish of the delegates to elect their preferred candidates.



“It is a true reflection of the delegate’s choices on who they wanted to bring to represent them and the NPP. They are entitled to their opinions,” he stressed.



The national chairman also expressed his view that the development could have a consequence on their chances of winning a majority of the seats in Parliament come the December 7 election.



“Definitely, it will have some sort of consequences on the election…,” says Stephen Ntim on Angel FM/TV.