28-year-old man electrocuted in Nkwanta

In a devastating incident that has left family members and friends in grief, a 28-year-old man, Kwabena Talat, was tragically electrocuted near Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

According to the dailyguide report, Talat was engaged in felling a tree in a nearby bush when it accidentally fell onto an electric pole, causing him to be electrocuted instantly.



The incident occurred on Saturday around 5pm, prompting the police in Tepa to launch an investigation into the case.



Authorities from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were compelled to disconnect power supply to the area to facilitate the safe removal of the body.



Subsequently, the lifeless body was taken to a morgue for autopsy and preservation as the police continue their investigation.

A police document revealed the account provided by Mr. Amidu Laari, the Odikro of Nkwanta near Tepa, who reported that Talat was felling a tree beneath a high-tension electric pole.



It was during the process of removing the fallen tree that the tragic electrocution occurred, resulting in his immediate demise.



