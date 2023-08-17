28-year-old woman dies with intestines gushing out

File photo

A 28-year-old woman, Maame, died tragically after accompanying her fiancee, a police officer.

The bereaved family is accusing the Police Department of killing their daughter.



The young woman was discovered in a pool of blood on the Sefwi Dwenase to Npomam main street in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality.



Nana Kyeame Bafeli, an uncle to the deceased, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that their daughter left home and went out with the said fiancee but was later found in a pool of blood.



According to the uncle, Maame’s only words when she was discovered were ‘This is the end of my life’ in twi.

According to the uncle, the young woman’s intestines were gushing out and she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



However, she was unable to survive the incident, and her death devastated the family, according to him.



He stated that the family was notified that the young woman had been involved in an accident.



Meanwhile, the area’s traditional rulers have cursed those responsible for the incident and asked the gods to deal with those responsible.