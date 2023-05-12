2
Menu
News

29-year-old pupil teacher dies as boat he was traveling on capsizes

Boat Capsize 3 The teacher was the only one reported to have died

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Another boat disaster, this time in the Oti Region, has claimed the life of a pupil teacher.

The 29-year-old teacher with the Chinekope M/A Primary School in the Kete Krachi Municipality of the region is reported to have died after the boat he was traveling on capsized.

A report by 3news.com said that the teacher, Sampson Adu, has since been buried.

“Mr Adu has since been buried in his hometown in the Eastern Region,” the report said.

Only about 24 hours ago, it was reported that some pupils had died after the boat they were traveling on, in the Greater Accra Region, capsized.

The pupils from Faana, in the Weija Gbawe Municipality, were said to have been traveling to school at Kelee, also within the municipality.

As of the last time we reported on the accident, there had been nine reported deaths, with three survivors.

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo