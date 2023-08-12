2nd ICAD Conference 2023 to hold in Maryland, U.S.

ICAD Conference flier

The International Convention of Africans in Diaspora (ICAD) is hosting its second inaugural conference in Maryland, U.S. The second event is a 2-day conference in August for 1000 Aerospace Drive, Lanham. It hosted its first conference in Chicago on July 28.

The conference is expected to attract both Diasporas and Africans and give boost to tourism and relationship development amongst Africans and the Diaspora. According to ICAD, It will unite Africans and African-Americans in the diaspora for the purpose of advancing their Motherland, Africa, and considering Africa to be their home.



A similar conference will follow in New York on August 12, with a concluding 2-day event in Accra, Ghana between December 9 & 10. The general theme for the inaugural conference is "The Truth Need to be Told".



The conference will be organized by the International Clergy Association and NACAG Travel & Tours, with TheAfricanDream.net as a media partner.

The Maryland conference will include a welcome address from Bishop Dr. Charles Abban, founder/president of ICAD; and a panel discussion moderated by Bishop Osei Tutu. Bishop E.O Ansah (UK) will make a speech calling for support for ICAD Projects, while Dr. Opoku Mensah will discuss where the Diaspora fits in ICAD's course and why it's important to it.



The conference will conclude with a question and answer section, a roundtable discussion and an opportunity to network with other participants.



The conference is open to “African-Americans, Ghanaian-Americans, and friends of Africans on the continent, in the United States and around the world who seek to bring about the true economic, political and spiritual emancipation of Africa and Africans everywhere while admitting the faults of the continent’s past, learning from them and forging ahead positively into the future for a better world,” said Bishop Abban to TheAfricanDream.net in an interview in April.