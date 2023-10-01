2nd STEM road show to focus on career opportunities

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: MOI (PR Unit)

In a continued effort to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education across the nation, government will hold it's second STEM Road Show, at Abomosu Senior High School in the Eastern Region on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Building on the success of the nationwide STEM promotion Roadshow launched earlier this year, this event will concentrate on illuminating the vast array of career opportunities within STEM for beneficiaries.



The inaugural Roadshow, which kicked off at Accra Senior High School on June 22, 2023, marked the beginning of a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and driving socio-economic transformation through enhanced education and innovation and exhibiting to Ghanaians the huge investment made in the sector.



The event garnered significant attention as it engaged students, educators, and communities in interactive exhibitions, workshops, and seminars focused on various STEM disciplines, including robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy.

This upcoming event at Abomosu Senior High School will build on that momentum, concentrating on the career prospects within STEM fields. It will provide students with valuable insights into the numerous opportunities that STEM education can unlock, showcasing the potential for rewarding and impactful careers.



Government officials, educators, and representatives from various industries are expected to attend the event. They will share their experiences, knowledge, and expertise with students, helping them make informed decisions about their future career paths.



The government's commitment to improving STEM education extends beyond the Road Show, with initiatives aimed at enhancing teacher training programs, increasing access to quality educational resources, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector. These efforts align with the broader vision of creating an enabling environment for STEM education in the country.