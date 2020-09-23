3,717 schools disinfected in Greater Accra ahead of reopening

The exercise is to pave way for schools' reopening on October 5 2020 amidst the coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, in collaboration with private waste management company Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Wednesday, 23 September 2020, started disinfecting some 109 senior high and special schools as well as 3,680 basic schools in the Greater Accra Region.

This forms part of the national disinfection exercise of all schools nationwide to pave the way for reopening on 5 October 2020.



Some of the disinfected schools include Accra Academy, Wesley Grammar, Achimota SHS among others.



Speaking to the media, the Accra Zone General Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, stressed that there is a need for this round of the disinfection exercise since the final-year students used the classrooms.

He added that the disinfection exercise has been extremely helpful as far as the fight against COVID-19 is concerned.



The Assistant Head of Domestic Affairs for Accra Academy, Mr Asun William Kwame; Headmaster of Wesley Grammar SHS and Assistant Headmaster of Administration for Achimota SHS, also spoke to the media and expressed their pleasure over the exercise that has been done in their schools, saying it was the best move ahead of the reopening.



