3 Ghanaians arrested in massive illegal gun trafficking in New York

Three men with ties to Ghana have been arrested in New York, United States of America (USA), for illegally trafficking guns in the state.

According to a news report by pix11.com, the three Ghanaians, who are cousins, were busted in an illegal gun-trafficking ring that ran weapons on the streets of Queens, New York.



The suspects include Abdul Haruna, 27, of the Bronx; Ahmed Mutalib, 32, of Georgia and Murtala Haruna, 30, of Cincinnati.



The report stated that the Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, indicated that 109 illegal guns, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, were seized in the bust.



The guns and ammunition were seized during an operation by the traffickers, dubbed the “Amazon Pipeline”, and included pistols, semi-automatic rifles, and at least two ghost guns, worth over $120,000.



The authorities indicated that the items seized were delivered by the traffickers using branded Amazon boxes, hence the name "Amazon Pipeline".



District Attorney Melinda Katz said that investigations indicated the illegal guns were likely going to be exported to Ghana.

“We don’t talk about ongoing investigations. I like to get to the source. But our priority, the NYPD’s priority, is making sure that the guns that we know about never reach the street,” She added.



The report indicated that the suspects are in custody. They have been indicted on 575 counts including firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, and money laundering charges.



They are likely to be sentenced to 25 years in prison if convicted.



Watch the report in the video below:







BAI/NOQ





You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.