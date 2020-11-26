3 Parliamentary aspirants share vision with constituents in Wassa Amenfi West

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

The three parliamentary aspirants eyeing the Wassa Amenfi seat have shared their vision with the constituents to solicit their vote in the December polls.

The programme, spearheaded by the NCCE with support from the European Union is to help to sustain, consolidate, and deepen the country's democracy.



Elections are democratic features and this norm is succinctly captured by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which pegs the tenure of both the President and the Parliamentarians at four (4) years (Articles 66 and 113).



Parliamentary seats, however, have no limited term.



The Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mr Cornelius Ahiekpor, said among the objectives of organizing the debate are to reduce personal attacks of political opponents by promoting issues-based election campaigns, enabling the electorate to make informed choices during voting.



Others are to make elected Members of Parliament more accountable to the electorate, increase commitments from Parliamentary Candidates to issues-based campaigning and raise awareness about tolerance and peace before, during and after the elections.

The NCCE Municipal Director said the NCCE was mandated to educate Ghanaians on the need to vote based on issues, proper way of voting, the need to observe all the election regulations as well as voting peacefully.



He advised all to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr George Agyiri, said being the chairman of the Municipal Security Committee, he would make sure there was peace now, during and after the general elections.



The Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr John Asare, assured all the political parties that the Electoral Commission was ready to conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible election.



The Municipal Police Commander assured all of their readiness to protect lives and properties now, during and after the elections.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate said he would use his influence as Executive Chief Director of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) to expand mobile telecommunication and ICT in the Municipality.



He enumerated a number of projects he had done and outlined his vision for the Constituency.



The Ghana Union Movement Aspirant outlined his policies on Education, Employment, Agriculture and Health.



Meanwhile, the incumbent MP and a Parliamentary Candidate for NDC failed to attend the programme.