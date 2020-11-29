3 arrested for lacing bottles of alcoholic drinks with wee

A total of 668 bottles of drinks of such nature were recovered by the police [File photo]

The police in Tema has arrested three persons at the Monte Carlo Pub for lacing alcoholic drinks with cannabis otherwise known as wee.

The suspects are Jessica Mensah aged 30 (bar operator), Joe Osei Evan’s aged 14 (an errand boy), and Charity Yeboah aged 30 (also bar attendant).



In all, the police also recovered 668 bottles of alcoholic drinks which were laced with cannabis.

“Yesterday (November 28, 2020) the Tema Police Regional CID arrested suspects Jessica Mensah aged 30 -Bar Operator, Joe Osei Evan’s aged 14 -an errand boy and Charity Yeboah aged 30 -also bar attendant at Monte Carlo drinking spot for selling bottles of drinks suspected to be laced with cannabis. A total of 668 bottles of drinks of such nature were recovered by Police. The Police are advising the public to be sure of substances they patronize in order not to fall victim to such practices” a statement from the police confirming the arrest said.