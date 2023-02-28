3 children of politicians battling to be MPs

These are the aspiring members of parliament

There is massive competition in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary contest as many party members have shown interest in joining parliament following the opening of nominations by the party.

The race will be between incumbent and fresh faces alike and among these contestants are the children of some renowned politicians seeking to follow the steps of their fathers in making an impact in their various constituency.



GhanaWeb compiles a list of children of former members of parliament seeking to take contest the parliamentary primaries;



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy, the daughter of Business Mogul a Financer of the NDC Party is seeking to replace Zanetor Rawlings in the NDC parliamentary contest in the Klottey Korle Constituency.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy is eyeing the seat of her late father who was Member of Parliament in 1996.



She said, one of the reasons she is eyeing the seat is largely because of her concern for the prosperity of the people in the area and to continue the hard work of her father.

Nelson Ndebugre



The son of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre has picked up forms to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries.



Nelson Ndebugre whose father was a member of parliament for the same seat on the ticket of People's National Convention indicated that his decision to participate in the election is to help his constituents out of the harsh, deplorable economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration.



He stated that he is willing to present himself as the vehicle for transformational change and a conduit to harness the plentiful human and natural resource potential in the Zebila Consistency.



Nelson Ndebugri who is hoping to take over from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Cletus Apul Avoka said he is willing to work hard to make the NDC an attractive alternative for many neutrals and members of rival political parties.



Charles Asiedu:

Charles Asiedu, a son of NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has declared his intention to contest in the party’s Tano South parliamentary primaries.



He is however not contesting the same seat as his father who was the MP for Wenchi West constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region.



Charles Asiedu, a former NDC Organizer for the Ahafo Region said his contributions to the party’s electoral fortunes in the region and the constituency make him the best candidate for the position.



If successful, Charles will replace Dr Hanna Bisiw who has been the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area since 2012.



YBA/WA