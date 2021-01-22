3 convicts in police cell test positive for coronavirus

The Covid-19 patients are presently receiving treatment Nasia police station

Three convicts in custody at a police station in the West Mamprusi Municipal town of Walewale have tested positive for COVID-19.

The three were part of ten (10) inmates in the police cell whose samples were taken by health officials for testing on January 15, 2021, dailymailgh.com has gathered.



Their results however returned positive forcing health officials to begin contact tracing.



“We sent 11 inmates samples to the Navrongo Research to be tested for Covid-19. The number of convict cases kept increasing and we had to transfer some. The results came and 3 out of the 11 tested positive,” the West Mamprusi Municipal Director of Health Services, Mumuni Rashid told Joy FM.

He noted that the Covid-19 patients are presently receiving treatment Nasia police station, while contact tracing and testing are ongoing for other convicts and police officers in Walewale.



Some parts of the cells have been designated as hosting spots for infected persons and contact management.



The country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at 59, 480 with 361 deaths.