3 crashed to death in a motor accident at Bosome Freho

File Photo

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Three people were killed in a motor accident in Yaw Bronya, a suburb of the Bosome Freho district in Ghana's Ashanti region, one of whom was a woman and the other two were men.



Sir Kenneth, an eyewitness who explained the incident to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah, said the tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening when two males on a motorcycle crashed into the unknown woman after she had crossed their path.



He said the two males who drove from Tebeso and were heading to Ofoase crashed the woman in Yaw Bronya, a town before Ofoase.



The source further stated that the three people died on the spot due to the rate at which the motorbike was speeding.



Amoako Mensah Yeboah, an assembly member for the Tebeso electoral area who confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb, said the crash happened at Yaw Bronya around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday when the two male adults were riding to Ofoase to present their final lotto report for the day.

He claimed that the accident was so severe that one of the victims' helmet cracked into pieces.



He disclosed that the woman's identity has still not been revealed since she is not from her electoral area.



Amoako Mensah revealed the identities of the two males, Annor Augustine, the motor rider, and Reuben, aka Teacher Gala.



According to the assembly member, police came to the scene, and the three deceased have since been deposited at a hospital morgue for autopsies and investigations.