9
Menu
News

3 dead in an accident on George Walker Bush Highway

File Photo Accident File photo

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three persons have lost their lives after a 23-seater sprinter bus with registration number GR-6046-21 had one of its back tyres burst.

The unfortunate incident happened when the sprinter bus was transporting passengers from Ablekuma to Kasoa in the early hours of Sunday, July 2, 2023.

According to the report by citinewsroom.com, the high-speed collision left several other passengers injured with varying degrees of harm.

Eyewitnesses, in the report indicated that the ill-fated vehicle, which was reportedly travelling at an excessive speed, somersaulted three times along the George Walker Bush Highway near Awoshie Water Works.

The severity of the crash mangled the bus, and passengers, on the other hand, were left in distress.

Both the deceased and injured were transported to a hospital, yet to be identified, for preservation and medical care respectively.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



NW/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: