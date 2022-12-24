0
3 dead, one in critical condition in a gory accident at Boame-Nkwanta

Accident.png The incident has been reported to the Breman Asikuma Police for investigation

Three persons have died and one is in critical condition in a gory accident at Breman Boame-Nkwanta on Breman Kuntenase to Asikuma road in the Central region.

The accident happened on Friday, December 23 2022 around 4:30 PM when a motorbike and a tricycle fully loaded with bags of sachets of water collided.

According to an eyewitness, the tricycle loaded with sachet water was at top speed, and in an attempt to overtake a car unfortunately collided with the motorbike rider.

Two persons who were on the motorbike from Breman Kuntanase to Breman Asikuma all died instantly.

The tricycle rider could not survive leaving one person on the tricycle injured.

A van that nearly ran over the victims after the accident occurred had to convey them to the hospital.

Residents removed the broken motorbike and the tricycle from the road and washed the blood stains on the road.

The incident has been reported to the Breman Asikuma Police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three deceased have been deposited at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation, and the surviving person also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
