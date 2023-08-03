3 dead, several injured as VIP bus collides with trailer truck

File photo

At least three (3) people have been reported dead on the Kumasi – Techiman highway after a VIP bus collided head-on with a trailer truck.

The incident, according to an eyewitness who spoke with Otec FM in Kumasi, occurred at Nkenkaasu, a town in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region



The two vehicles from opposite directions crushed in a head-on coalition but it is unclear if the driver of one of the vehicles was sleeping as he is reported to have veered off his lane.



The VIP bus with registration number AP- 1986 – 22 was heading towards Techiman in the Bono East Region while the truck believed to be a Burkina vehicle with registration number BF 2315 F1 03 loaded with cereals was heading towards Kumasi.

According to the eyewitness, the injured passengers have been rushed to a health facility while the bodies of the dead persons have been conveyed to the morgue.



The accident which occurred on the dawn of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, has resulted in heavy traffic on that stretch of the road.