3 die after vehicle plunges into water in fatal accident

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three persons have died after a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a river near Enyiresi in the Eastern Region.

A 3 News.com report stated that the vehicle; Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19, lost control while steering away to avoid a head-on collision with a Sprinter bus that made a wrongful overtaking.

The incident, according to the report, occurred late Friday, May 19, 2023.

An eyewitness to the incident claimed that the Hyundai Sonata's driver lost control of the steering wheel while attempting to avoid colliding head-on with a Sprinter bus that had made a wrong turn and as a result, somersaulted and fell into the nearby river, killing all three people inside.

The deceased persons, the report added, were on their way to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to bury a mother.

The bodies were pulled from the river by employees of the Ghana National Fire Service and National Ambulance Service.





