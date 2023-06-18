3 'drunk' ladies smash into another car, killing one passenger – Reports

The Range Rover the ladies were apparently in

Multiple reports by some Twitter users have said that in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023, a Range Rover car was involved in a ghastly road crash with another vehicle in Accra.

According to one of the tweeps, @SeanReezy25, the crash happened around 4am that morning.



He added that the Range Rover, which run into the other vehicle at the traffic lights at the Lands Commission Headquarters in Accra, was being driven by some three ladies.



Sean added that the ladies were drunk, and their action led to the death of a passenger in the other car.



“There was a terrible accident around 4am at the Land’s Commission traffic light. Apparently 3 drunk girls in a Range ran into another car and killed the passenger on the spot,” he tweeted.

He continued that it had to time a while before the driver of the other care, who escaped death, was pulled out of the car.



“… driver made it but took 2hrs to let him out the car,” he added.



He further tweeted that people need to be careful on their night outs.



Replying to the tweet by @SeanReezy25, while sharing a photo of the Range Rover that was apparently involved in the crash, another tweep, @Nana_Bamfi corroborated the earlier story.

He also added that alcohol could easily be smelled from the crashed vehicle.



“Funny enough, you could smell mega mega alcohol in the Range Rover and you could actually tell every one on board was as drunk!” he added.



The Ghana Police Service or the Ghana National Fire Service are, however, yet to make any official statement on the road crash, or, on the full details on what happened there.





