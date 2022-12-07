0
Menu
News

3 farmers arrested for consuming suspected human meat

Arrested In Handcuffs 300x187 The suspects are currently in police custody

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three local farmers have been arrested in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region for eating suspected human meat.

The suspects according to a Citinewsroom.com report sighted by GhanaWeb are said to have cooked the meat which they suspected to be that of a chimpanzee burnt by bushfire on their farm.

However, a fourth person who was with the suspect is said to have examined the meat and suspected it was human meat.

The suspects are then said to have gone to the landowners of Jentipe for purification but were reported to the police by the landlords.

The incident is said to have been confirmed by the Assembly Man for the area, Bagbol Eridon Eric who noted that the farmers have recounted that they realised the meat was human meat after they had consumed it.

The suspects are currently in police custody with investigations being carried into the incident.

GA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: