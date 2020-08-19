General News

3-month-old baby dies as Ghana’s coronavirus deaths rise to 259

File Photo: Ghana has recorded 101 new cases

The coronavirus has claimed the life of a three-month old baby, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

Latest figures released by the GHS indicates that the baby is among eight new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Ghana.



The death toll has now moved from 247 to 259.



Meanwhile, some 101 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 43,094.



The number of active cases has however reduced from 1949 to 1875.

Details on the nine deaths show that three of the deaths had underlining conditions while the status of others is ‘unknown’.



Two including the three-month old baby are from the Volta Region, Eastern Region had three while Bono East also recorded three deaths.



Below is the active cases per region





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.