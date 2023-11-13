3 new SC Justices: Akufo-Addo simply padding the courts with numbers – MP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament representing the South Dayi constituency in the Volta, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has accused President Akufo-Addo of taking advantage of the constitution to pad our courts, especially the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker made the remarks in reaction to the latest appointment of three new justices to the Supreme Court bench.



President Akufo-Addo had nominated three Court of Appeal Justices to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.



They are Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko, and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.



The appointment, according to the president, follows the mandatory retirement of three Justices of the Apex Court earlier this year.



The first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who chaired proceedings in the house over the week, referred the appointment of the three justices to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.

Reacting to this, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor said he disagrees with the reason for the new nomination of the three judges to the apex court.



According to him, he finds it difficult to believe that vacancies at the apex court have informed the President’s decision to appoint three new judges.



He declared that the president is taking advantage of the constitution to pad the court.



He explained that we have twelve sitting apex court judges who can actively serve the court; the full panel is nine.



‘There is no vacancy at the court to be filled. The president is simply padding the court with more numbers, he said.

However, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh disagreed.



He asked his colleague, MP, to provide the legal basis for his argument.



He referred to the comments as sweeping, which had no basis in law.



He advised the MP to go to the appropriate quarters if he thinks the president has breached the law.