3 people burnt, forty seriously injured in an accident in Techiman

Bono East Region:

Three persons have perished on the Techiman-Kintampo highway in the Techiman North Municipality in the Bono East Region following a gory accident involving two vehicles.



The three individuals got burnt on the spot as a result of the accident whilst forty others sustained varied degrees of injuries.



The injured included the driver of the trailer who had one leg chopped off and had to be rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman and other nearby hospitals for medical attention.



The accident which occurred around 11:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Bono Manso involved a Tamale-Accra bound Kia Grand Bird with registration number AK 285-22 and a trailer loaded with drinks with registration number AS 4766.



According to an eyewitness account, the Kia Grand Bird in an attempt to overtake a vehicle collided head-on with the trailer and burst into flames.

“The Kia Grand Bird was following an STC bus, so when the STC bus did overtaking, it wanted to follow suit but it collided with the trailer and caught fire”, the eyewitness detailed.



Confirming the tragic incident, the Bono East Fire Commander, ACFO Emmanuel Inkoom, revealed that they had a distress call about the accident so they rushed there to deal with the situation.



“Around 11: 40 pm yesterday, we had a call that an accident had occurred at Bono Manso so we quickly rushed to the scene. When we got to the scene, three people had been burnt beyond recognition with several others sustaining serious injuries so they were rushed to the hospital for treatment”.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for Manso Electoral Area, Nabila Francis Shaibu, has blamed the accident on authorities’ refusal to construct speed ramps despite several appeals.



“We have been appealing to authorities to construct speed ramps on the stretch to deal with the speeding but they refused and this is the result”.