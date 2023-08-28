3 persons killed in an attempt to attack Binduri NDC constituency chairman

File photo of a gun and bullets

Three out of the seven assailants said to have attempted to attack the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency chairman for Binduri at his residence have been killed, TV3 reports.

The attackers are said to have surrounded the house of the NDC constituency chairman and fired indiscriminately, prompting community members to come to the chairman's aid.



Some residents confronted the attackers, leading to the death of 3.



One of the gunmen was killed on the spot, while the others fled and later succumbed to their wounds in different locations.



According to the TV3 report, The deceased were identified as Nashiru Razak, 32, Abdul Bashid, 23, and Muniru Bashiru, 22 hailing from Sagabo, Patrame, and Pusum in the Bawku municipality.



The Upper East Regional Police Commander DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey and his team visited the crime scene in Bazwa to gather information about the attack.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support the police with relevant information to aid the investigation process.



“We also encourage you, all of you, if you have some information that you want to share with us. If you see something, you don't say something, what will we do? You see something, you say something and we will do it all. All the security, military, police, immigration, prisons all of us will do something. So we are appealing to all of you and we want you to go to sleep without fear that somebody hiding somewhere will harm you,” TV3 quoted him.



DCOP Lomotey encouraged residents to use the police hotlines for assistance and to report any suspicious activities.



“Because security is a shared responsibility, much of the work that we do is fueled by information. Give us information, you give the information, we work on it and then the larger society will get the benefit,” he added.



Some residents who spoke to TV3 off-camera expressed concerns and shock at the targeting of prominent individuals in the area and called for increased security surveillance in Bazwa.

According to a TV3 report, On August 21, 2023, unidentified gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on a group of people at Bazwa, killing two in the process.



Meanwhile, security has been high in the town as investigations continue to fish out the perpetrators.



