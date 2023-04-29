3 persons remanded for allegedly demanding ransom from a young man on suspicion of being gay

File photo

The Asokore Mampong Court has remanded three suspects in police detention for allegedly assaulting and robbing a young man on suspicion of being gay.

The three were part of a group of five people who allegedly beat, robbed, put spray into the victim’s eyes, and demanded a ransom from his family because they claimed he (the victim) was gay.



Aside from spraying the body spray into the victim’s eyes, the perpetrators left him with glass louver blade wounds.



The three are being held on remand until May 18, 2023, on several accusations.

The 22-year-old victim was assaulted on Saturday at Kentikrono, Kumasi after one of the accused invited him there.



Despite the fact that there was no conversation about ‘gay,’ the victim was viciously attacked by the five males.



On Sunday, the crime was reported to police, and three of the suspects were apprehended and processed for court.