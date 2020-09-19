3 policemen interdicted for aiding and abetting in a GH¢163,850 scam

Formal proceedings has been instituted against the three interdicted officers

Three police officers are facing interdiction, whiles three other persons have been arraigned before a court on offenses of conspiring to commit crime and defrauding by false pretenses.

The officers have been charged over their involvement with Owen Kwame Frimpong, a 46-year-old Shipping Consultant, and Evans Owuraku Amofa, 39, who defrauded a businessman of US$29,000 equivalent to GH? 163,850.



The report according to Myjoyonline stated the complainant and his boss in the month of April 2020, needed a specified quantity of Carbomer, a chemical used in the preparation of hand sanitizers.



The complainant through the help of a witness in the case is said to have reached out to Evans who promised to help them acquire the chemical.



The witness introduced Evans to the complainant at his office, at which point Evans suggested bringing on board his other accomplice, Owen.



The prosecution Officer, Inspector Pobee told the court during hearing that, “Evans left and later called the complainant to inform him that Owen was ready with the chemical, so they should meet him at Prampram to pay and collect it”.

The court further heard that the complainant and his boss accompanied by others met the accused persons on May 5, 2020, at Prampram for payment and collection of the chemical.



The merchandise is said to have been delivered by a lady instead of Owen in an ice chest.



According to the Prosecutor, the complainant, his boss, and others on their return to Accra with the Carbomer, “the complainant and the witness were arrested by Police with the ice chest and its content seized from them. They were later released by the police.”



The complainant who became suspicious of the event that unfolded reported the matter to the Accra Regional Command, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.



The prosecution said the chemical given to the complainants after investigations was found to be fake.

It was further explained that the arrest of the complainant and those accompanying him was staged by the accused persons to avoid detection.



“The accused persons arranged with 3 police officers, who were their friends, to seize the fake chemicals from the complainant to avoid detection,” the court was told.



The accused persons in their caution statements are said to have admitted to the whole event as being a scam and made a promise of refunding the amount but failed to do so.



Whiles Owen and Evans are facing charges of conspiring to commit a crime and defrauding by false pretenses, the three police officers involved in the matter have been interdicted with formal proceedings instituted against them for their conduct.

