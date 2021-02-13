3 positive coronavirus cases recorded at Aggrey Memorial School

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

A total of 3 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded at Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School in the Central region bringing the number of confirmed cases in the pre-tertiary schools to 145.

The students have been isolated and receiving treatment at the schools’ isolation centre.



A lead inspector at the National Schools Inspectorate Authority, NaSIA, Doris Appiah Dankwah disclosed this exclusively to ATL FM NEWS after inspecting the school on the observance of the laid down protocols.



According to her, overcrowding is the main cause of transmission of the Covid-19 virus at the School and has urged the school management to ensure that a decongestion exercise is carried out in both the classroom and dormitories.



Read this too: Cape Coast North constituency to receive a deserving facelift – MP

“When we went there we realized that they were adhering to most of the Covid protocols especially wearing masks and hand sanitizing. However, the main problem there is overcrowding so we advised that they should decongest the classrooms and the dormitories”, she said.



Mrs. Appiah Danquah also advised the school management to run a shift system or divide the classrooms to accommodate fewer learners.



However, she revealed that the Headmistress has started putting plans in place to decongest the classrooms.



She assured the general public that NaSIA will continue to ensure that there is compliance to Covid-19 protocols in schools and reported cases are managed well to prevent further spread.