3 shops, drinking spot razed down by fire in Tarkwa

Some of the items ravaged by the fire

Correspondence from Western Region

Three gold buying shops and a drinking spot in Tarkwa have been completely burnt down.



The fire outbreak happened on Thursday evening near the railway station in Tarkwa as a result of an explosion from one of the gold buying shops around 7:30 pm.



After all efforts of people around to douse the fire failed they called the fire service to report the incident.



The Tarkwa Municipal Fire command eventually came to the scene to put the fire under control.

According to the Tarkwa Nsuem Municipal Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade 3 Alex Essiem, but for the intervention of the fire service, the fire would have extended to many stores which could have caused lots of havoc.



He said the drinking spot owner was able to salvage some of her items before the fire got there, but one of the gold buying shops which is active in the gold business lost everything to the fire.



The other inactive gold buying shops were all razed by the fire. Even though lots of properties were lost as a result of the fire outbreak, there was no casualty.