3 shortlisted for Ghana Minister of the Year award

Official artwork for the project

Source: Big Events Ghana

The Board of Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours has shortlisted three Ministers of State who will be vying for Ghana's Minister of the Year award for 2021 and 2022.

They are Hon. John Alan Kyerematen, Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Former Minister of Food and Agriculture and Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy.



The three will be vying for the coveted and enviable crown as Ghana's Best Minister of the years 2021 and 2022.



This is the 3rd edition of award which is put together by Ghana's biggest event organising company, Big Events Ghana.



The event in its third edition will be held in February at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The event which will award and celebrate only five of the over hundred and twenty ministers of state is seen as very competitive and honourable.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours celebrate the most competent, most hard-working and most influential minister of state in the Republic of Ghana who has excelled in their mandate as Ghana's best minister of state.



The event will be aired live on three of Ghana's top television networks, UTV, TV3 and Adom TV.