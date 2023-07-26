3 students apprehended for allegedly attacking housemaster at Wa Technical Institute

Wa Technical Institute

Three students from the Wa Technical Institute in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region have been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking their housemaster.

According to Citinewsroom, the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, July 25, was reported by the school authorities, prompting swift action by law enforcement.



The housemaster, identified as Ishmail Musah Froko, sustained severe injuries during the vicious assault and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for urgent medical treatment.



The attack took place at the house two blocks from the Wa Technical Institute while Mr. Froko was conducting a routine monitoring visit.

One student was apprehended for assaulting the housemaster, while two others were arrested for attacking a fellow student who had intervened to rescue the assaulted teacher.



YNA/WA