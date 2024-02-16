3 students, teacher dead as school bus crashes with DCE’s car on Accra-Kumasi Highway

Three students and a teacher are reported dead from the accident

A collision between an Ampea Memorial school bus and a state-registered vehicle carrying a District Chief Executive has resulted in multiple casualties.

Three students and a teacher are reported dead, with dozens more injured and rushed to the hospital following the crash that occurred on the Accra-Kumsi Highway on Thursday, February 15, 2024.



The incident occurred near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region on Thursday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the community.



As families grappled with the heartbreaking loss, parents and relatives were said to have gathered at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital, where the dead were deposited and the injured were receiving treatment.



Details surrounding the crash are still emerging, but GhanaWeb is yet to ascertain the particular district-level official whose car was involved.



