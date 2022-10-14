1
Menu
News

3 suspects busted in Dompim chieftaincy dispute

42498145 The suspects

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Dompin chieftaincy related disturbances which resulted in severe injury to one person and damage to properties.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission receiving medical attention.

The suspects also destroyed some properties belonging to some individuals in the town.

The family house of a claimant to the Dompim-Pepesa stool, Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, has been left in ruins after the group of armed men went on rampage; destroying properties and attacking individuals. This comes on the back of allegations that the western regional minister and MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem are behind galamsey in the area.

It also follows a statement from the Dompim-Pepesa Divisional Council that Nathaniel Dekyi, who is holding himself out as Nana Nyowah Panyin IV of Dompim Pepesa, is not a chief.

The Police have since restored calm in the town and efforts have been intensified to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS