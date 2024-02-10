3 top ex-national officers shortlisted for Bawumia's campaign chief post - Report

Bawumia with one of the shortlisted candidates Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Ghana's major political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress; are expected to name their running mates ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

The NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama despite having been elected months back has yet to announce whether he will run with his 2020 running mate or will settle for another person.



In the case of the NPP, its flagbearer, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was granted an extension of time by national leadership to announce his running mate as behind-the-scenes jostling for the position continues.



Both parties, however, ahead of the 2024 polls will have to name campaign managers.



The NPP, in their quest to win a record third consecutive term under the current Constitution, will have to name a campaign manager for the 'Break The 8' agenda that it is pursuing.



According to pro-government Asaase Radio, Bawumia was expected to make critical political announcements during his February 7 lecture but that was not the case as he focussed majorly on policies and programmes he intends to implement as president.



Asaase News reported, citing a senior aide to Bawumia, that the Vice President "is expected to name his campaign team by Monday 12 February."

According to the report, a list of three persons have so far been pencilled as possible campaign managers at the national level for the Mahamudu Bawumia campaign.



Incidentally, all three are former national officers who have strong roots within the party.



They are (in no particular order)



a. Dan Botwe, the MP for Okere, in the Eastern Region, and the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGRD).



b. Peter Mac Manu, a former national chairman of the NPP and two-time campaign manager for President Akufo-Addo in the successful 2016 and 2020 campaigns.



c. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former general secretary of the NPP who served as presidential spokesman under John Agyekum Kufuor.

