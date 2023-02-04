3-year-old boy dies after nurses allegedly refused to attend to him

The body of the child has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy

A three-year-old child has met his untimely death after nurses at the Breman Brakwa Polyclinic in the Central Region allegedly refused to attend to him when he was seriously sick.

According to a report gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, the grandmother of the deceased brought the sick child, Reginald Nkrumah all the way from Breman Eshiem to Breman Brakwa Polyclinic for treatment around 6am Friday, February 3, 2023.



But upon reaching the hospital, the nurses were said to be having a staff meeting and even when information got to them about the boy’s condition none of them got out of the meeting to attend to the dying little boy.



According to the woman, she requested the child’s folder to enable her to attend another hospital but the nurses refused to give it to her till the child died while lying on the floor at a time the nurses were having refreshments after the meeting.



The Hospital administration after seeing the lifeless body of the child reportedly begged the family of the child not to report it to the police.

The body of the child has been deposited at the Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The case has been reported to the police for investigation.



All attempts to get the hospital authorities to comment on the matter proved futile.



Meanwhile, when the District Director of Health, Mr. Cletus was reached he said the issue had not come to his attention.